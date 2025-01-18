Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper shed light on engagement questions

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper open up about their engagement plans

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romance is going strong for two years now and fans have been questioning them about taking their relationship to the next level.

The 29-year-old model and 50-year-old actor are reportedly “serious” about each other, according to an insider.

However, the source said, “an engagement would be a big step," to People Magazine.

They also added the supermodel and A Star Is Born actor are enjoying spending their sweet time together, "Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together."

Hadid and Cooper's "families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet," shared the insider.

The couple is focused on finding a balance between their family life and work balance, "They're very happy. They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters."

Hadid and Cooper were first connected in early October 2023 when they were seen together dining at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.

This comes after Cooper came to support Hadid at the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence.

The sweethearts went on a double date with Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silva after exiting the launch event together.