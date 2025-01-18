Bad Bunny's hit 'DTMF' triggers heartbreak trend amid Kendall Jenner split

Bad Bunny’s latest hit DTMF has been making waves on TikTok, and it’s not because of its catchy beats but for the heartbreaking lyrics that quickly became the sensation to broken hearts.

With lyrics like, "I've been crying since last night," the song is striking a chord with listeners who are pouring their hearts out, sharing their pain and raw emotions through this viral trend.

The hit, dripping with pain and regret, became even more prominent after it dropped amid the buzz surrounding Bunny and Kendall Jenner's split.

The meaningful lyrics reflect on how quickly time passes, as it’s about cherishing the little moments people often take for granted.

However, fans began making videos on the specific lyrics from the songs which translates: "I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you / I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could / Ayy, I hope my people never move away / And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out."

Moreover, fans have been taking a trip down memory lane and sharing their own journeys with TikTok user @travelcut4y.

One user wrote: "You don't speak Spanish but this song reminds you of the 6 months you lived with your family in India that you'll treasure forever."

"A kiss to heaven. Definitely DtMF from my grandfather" which has over 6.1m views," expressed by another one.

Bad Bunny’s song DTMF was released on November 3, 2023, as part of his album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.