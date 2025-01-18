Prince William's big secret revealed by Aston Villa fan

Prince William left fans in shock with a 'vast knowledge' about his favourite game during chat with fans.

The Prince of Wales arranged the casual meet-up through Aston Villa football club, spending time discussing the team with supporters ahead of Villa’s fixture against Everton. He discussed his love of the sport.

Future King William's outing comes days after his earlier appearance at a paramedics conference in the city, where he was announced as patron of the College of Paramedics.

Steve Jones, a Villa fan for 35 years, told GB News that the royal "keeps abreast of Villa gossip because he is on all the fans’ forums”.

Jones went on revealing the big secret of William, saying: “He goes under different names and he posts on there because that’s how he gets the feeling of what’s going on and what’s the opinion.”

Lauding the heir to the throne, the Villa fan wrote: “He had a vast knowledge of Villa. We brought up a couple of topics and he was very eloquent. He didn’t have to look up to his aides, he knew everything."

In 2024, The Prince made a surprising call to step down from a position that he has held for almost 20 years. He was first appointed President of Football Association (FA) in 2005.

Prince William stepped back as President of the FA just weeks after England suffered heartbreak.

The Prince of Wales also took his eldest son Prince George to watch the final in Germany as England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain.

The royal's decision to step back from the role was said to be motivated by his greater focus on new roles and responsibilities in Wales and as Duke of Cornwall.