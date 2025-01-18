Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for turning Montecito into tourist hotspot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stirred mixed reactions from residents in their Montecito, California, neighbourhood, with some locals expressing frustration over the changes their presence has brought to the once tranquil area.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a $14.65 million (£12 million) mansion in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

In the five years since, the value of their property has skyrocketed, now reportedly worth $29 million (£23.5 million). Montecito, home to A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Gwyneth Paltrow, was known for its peaceful atmosphere and close-knit community before the Sussexes arrived.

Locals have since voiced concerns about the area’s transformation, citing rising housing prices, an influx of visitors, and increased traffic.

Some complain that popular spots, such as hiking trails, have become overcrowded, with tourists vying for glimpses of the high-profile couple. Residents have also noted that dining at local restaurants has become more challenging due to the area’s growing popularity.

One Montecito resident speaking anonymously to Vanity Fair, described the couple as bringing a "commercialised vibe" to the community, claiming Meghan’s various ventures, including her brand, American Riviera Orchard, have drawn unwanted attention.

The local suggested the Sussexes’ public-facing projects clash with their stated desire for a quieter life away from media scrutiny.

Celebrity commentator Elaine Lui echoed these sentiments, telling Vanity Fair, “They moved to escape press scrutiny, yet they continuously court media attention in the U.S.”

The Sussexes have previously stated their goal was to prioritise privacy and family life in California, but their presence in Montecito remains a polarizing topic among locals, who are divided over the impact the couple has had on their once serene community.