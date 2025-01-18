Rihanna leaves behind A$AP Rocky’s legal tension in latest move

Rihanna, who is currently getting dragged into A$AP Rocky’s gun assault case, marked an stunning appearance during a stroll in NewYork City, leaving behind her partner's legal woes.

The 36-year-old turned heads, flaunting a minimal black hoodie with sweatpants. She accessorized her all over look with trending black sunglasses and Louis Vuitton mesmerizing handbag.

She added glamour to her chic look as she opted zero make-up look, complimenting it with a new hairstyle-long, sleek cornrows, which flowed down her back.

This comes after A$AP Rocky’s trial discussion took a shocking turn, as the judiciary brought up his and Rihanna’s relationship status in question.

Moreover, the courtroom further talked about how Rihanna should be referred to, in legal proceedings, either as a wife, partner, or simply as the mother of their children.

They went on emphasizing that there is no formal legal marriage recognized, nor is there a common-law marriage in place.

Moreover, the matter was addressed with both sides agreeing that while the couple may share a deep connection, their legal status remains that of an unmarried couple.

The legal team asserted the importance of respecting the couple's personal space and to be identified as they are a perfect fit, particularly in the context of the trial.

For the unknown, A$AP Rocky has been accused of shooting at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.