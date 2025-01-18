Why Blake Lively sent Justin Baldoni cryptic 'Game of Thrones' text?

Blake Lively, who is currently having back and forth legal battle with her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, once again making headlines with her recent text drama that left fans scratching their heads.

Baldoni is now dragging Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds to the court over a jaw-dropping $400 million lawsuit. He claimed that they have took his name through the mud by accusing him of sexually harassing the actress and fueling bad press against her.

As the director's new case unwrapped fresh evidence, a bizarre text from the actress has come to light. She reportedly compared their situation to characters from Game of Thrones.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni revealed that his co-star Lively used her high-profile powers to pressure him into changing the script for the rooftop scene in It Ends with Us.

The documents read: "where Lively summoned Baldoni to her New York penthouse where Baldoni was greeted by Ryan Reynolds."

"Hours later, as the meeting was ending, a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Livey’s direction for the script," it continued.

Later, Baldoni texted Lively as he pointed out her husband Reynolds's behavior and said that the "megacelebrity" didn’t sit well with him. She then responded with a series of long messages.

She wrote, "Both Ryan and (blank) have established themselves as absolute titans as writers and storytellers outside of their primary gig – just singing or just acting” and “I’m the luckiest motherf*cker on the planet to have them as my ‘Dance Moms’ level stage moms. They are embarrassingly effusive."

However, she went on comparing the whole drama with Game of Thrones. "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Becaue my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."