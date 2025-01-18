Cameron Diaz reveals Jamie Foxx is the reason of her return to movies

Jamie Foxx, Cemron Diaz reunite after 'Annie'

The Mask actress Cameron Diaz has held co-actor Jamie Foxx accountable for her return to the films.

Soon after the release of her 2014 flick Annie, Diaz announced that she is retiring from acting.

10 years later, the 52-year-old has made an appearance in a Netflix film leaving fans surprised.

While talking about her big comeback, Cameron says that Jamie deserves a huge shoutout for her return to the screen.

She mentioned in one of the episodes of The Graham Norton Show that she was not paying attention to anything for 10 years.

"I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything; not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

There was one thing Diaz had in mind that, "If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business."

Her Any Given Sunday co-star had been her biggest cheerleader amid her comeback.

Diaz and Foxx starrer Back In Action is an action comedy directed by Deth Gordon. The movie also features actors Glenn Close, Leela Own and Tom Brittney.