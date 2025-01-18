Angelina Jolie confesses facing '100 rejections' in initial career days: 'I was told...'

Just like every other successful actor in Showbiz, Angelina Jolie also had her ups and downs while reaching to the point where she is today.
Jolie has unveiled that even she went under immense struggle to make a name in Hollywood.
The Oscar-winning actress admitted getting rejected 100 times in her initial days of career. But she did not let that deter her from her dreams.
The 49-year-old revealed that she was often told by the casting director that she looked 'too dark and too ethnic'.
“I think I was starting to audition around 16 or 17, and... I was just never that girl. I was always told that I was too dark.”
“I went through a period... when I was told I was too ethnic. Isn’t that strange? Now I am not ethnic enough on occasion”, mentioned The Tourist actor while talking in an interview with Backstage.
Angeline revealed that she and her mom counted her auditions and this is how they knew that she had been turned down more than 100 times.
However, she did not let the constant rejection demotivate her, rather, Jolie embraced her individuality.
Angelina recently starred in film Maria, for which she might get a nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards.
