‘Supergirl’ director Jeannot Szwarc dies at 87

Jeannot Szwarc died at 87

Jeannot Szwarc, the veteran director known for helming Supergirl, Jaws 2 and Somewhere in Time, passed away at the age of 87.

His son Sacha Szwarc confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday, January 17, without disclosing the cause of death.

Writing in the caption of a black and white picture of his father, Sacha revealed that the French filmmaker breathed his last at early Tuesday morning.

"My father Jeannot Szwarc sadly left us. We are all shocked and devastated by his sudden departure," he began.

The son described the late filmmaker as "truly one of a kind, a humorous and joyful man. A talented director, a generous friend, a loving husband and father."

"We loved him very much and will miss him greatly, but he will always be with us in our hearts," Sacha wrote before signing off with, saying, "Rest in peace, dear Jeannot. Love you papa [red heart emoji]."

Throughout the early 1970s, Jeannot directed a slew of shows before directing his first feature film, Extreme Close-Up, as a director was released in 1973 before he finally stepped into Steven Spielberg’s shows to direct Jaws 2 in 1978.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeannot is survived by his wife, Cara Szwarc, and sons Sacha and Stefan Szwarc.