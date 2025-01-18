Meghan Markle memoir: Details behind book project finally revealed

Meghan Markle, who has pushed back the release of her lifestyle show on Netflix out of respect for the California wildfire victims, was eyeing another big project in past year.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped down from her senior royal positions with Prince Harry back in 2020, to live an independent life in the US.

Following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in 2023, speculations emerged that Meghan is willing to bare it all in her own upcoming book. While there was no official statement issued on the matter, but there was buzz in the publishing world.

An insider close to the Sussexes has finally divulged the details behind the alleged book and why it never came to fruition.

According a Vanity Fair February issue, a source close to the situation revealed that Meghan’s team “had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest in the idea for a potential book”.

While there was no written nor a formal proposal for the book, it was supposedly about “post-divorce”. And it wasn’t something general nor was it about Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson, to whom she was married from 2011 to 2014. In fact, it was expected to be about her current husband, Prince Harry.

Although, another person with knowledge countered, “If that’s true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa.”

Hence, no offer was ever made, and no manuscript was produced since there was no divorce between King Charles’ youngest son and the former Suits actress.

Initially slated for a January release, Meghan's Netflix show has been pushed to March, following the L.A. fires. Meanwhile, there has been no launch date set for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, neither for her podcast with Lemonada Media.