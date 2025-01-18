Katy Perry gushes over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'It's an adorable community'

Taylor Swift's ability to make the entire place sparkle was something Katy Perry adored.

While performing in Australia in February 2024, the Teenage Dream singer had the opportunity to witness Taylor's Eras Tour in Sydney, and she was gushing over it.

"I had one day off before the show," Katy recalled in a TikTok posted January 17 by Capital, "and I was like, 'Hey, girl, I'm gonna come to this show.' And she was so excited and I was so excited."

The 40-year-old said she received a friendship bracelet from fellow singer Rita Ora and was thrilled by the large number of individuals who handed them to her at the show.

"I loved it. It's just like a community—it's an adorable, sweet community," she praised. "And I got to see her and we got to catch up. I love her so much."

Katy earlier posted a selfie with Taylor on Instagram, captioning the photo, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight." This was one of the ways she had previously shared glimpses of her Eras Tour experience.

Along with additional photos from the evening, the Firework singer—who has a daughter named Daisy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom—shared a video of Taylor performing Bad Blood, a song that has long been suspected of being about Taylor and Katy's previous feud, which allegedly started over a dispute over backup dancers.

The two singers formally put their feud aside when Katy gave Taylor a physical olive branch at the beginning of her Reputation tour in 2018.

"She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch—like an actual olive branch—to my tour when it started," Taylor shared on UK's Capital Breakfast in 2019. "From that point on we've been on good terms."

After meeting Katy at a party, the Karma singer remembered that they "hugged it out and talked about things," and that they continued to chat.

"It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us."