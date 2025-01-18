Cameron Diaz reveals why she chose 'Back In Action' to mark comeback

Cameron Diaz also addresses why she distanced herself from acting for 10 years

Cameron Diaz, who has just made her big comeback, announced her retirement after 2014 film Annie.

The 52-year-old returned back to Hollywood by marking her on-screen presence alongside Jamie Foxx in newly released Netflix film Back In Action.

While she has now decided to get back to movies, Cameron discussed why she felt the need to step away from her acting career.

The Mask actress stated: “I decided to leave because I wanted to live my life differently, you know?”

According to the Irish Times, she added: “It was just really that simple. I’d been making movies since I was 21 years old. I was 41, and I just thought it was time for me to engage with my life in a different way.”

“I met my husband. We started our family, and that was all I wanted to do”, told Diaz.

The Holiday star, however, also addressed why she chose the 2025 comedy thriller to mark her comeback.

According to her, she and her husband believed that they needed a shift for their family soon after the COVID ended.

Therefore, this opportunity came in for Cameron and she felt this one was right for her.

This is not the first time that she is collaborating with Foxx. The two have been reunited after doing Any Given Sunday and Annie in 1999 and 2014 respectively.