''Don't Look Up' director Adam McKay says film's themes are 'more relevant today'

Adam McKay thinks that the topics and ideas of his movie Don't Look Up are more important now than they were in the past.

The film was well-liked by audiences even though it was released almost three years ago and had mixed reviews from critics. Right now, Don't Look Up is the second most-watched movie ever on Netflix.

Recently, the filmmaker told NME why he believes the movie is so well-liked by domestic viewers.

“The estimates of how many people saw that movie … it’s somewhere between 400 million and half a billion. Viewers all really connected with the idea of being gaslit. Being lied to by their leaders, lied to by their big news media and being lied to by industries,” he said.

“It was funny — when I realized that was the common connection point, I was like, of course! It’s happening everywhere now with this global neo-liberal economy that we’re all living in. It’s such a cancer and everyone is feeling it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi are among the A-list actors who starred in the 2021 release. McKay, a long-time environmentalist, says its concerns of climate change are relevant today.

He explains, “In the face of these dramatic catastrophes that keep happening, a movie seems really small and ridiculous. But what was inspiring and energizing was the popular response to that movie, not the critics and the cultural gatekeepers who hated it.”

McKay further shared his thoughts on the L.A. fires, as the city has been his home for many years. “We’re heartbroken. Afraid. Sad. We have so many friends that have lost their homes,” he said.

“Usually when there are disasters in Southern California TV coverage makes it look worse than it is. This is the first time that I’ve had to tell friends and family reaching out that it’s actually worse than what you’re seeing.”

The Oscar winner believes that “we’re in a very frightening time” and “in a lot of ways, our economy has actively become a time bomb where it no longer serves the needs of average working people — and it’s fine with mass destruction, war, lack of health care, predatory loans but most of all, climate breakdown.”