Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spark excitement with cryptic music teaser: Watch

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco fans are glued to their seats after cryptic teaser.

Blanco, 36, posted a little video on TikTok on Friday, January 17, hinting at a musical partnership with his fiancée.

"Benny please make some new songs for our queen," a fan wrote to Blanco, prompting him to publish the video.

The three-second video shows the music producer opening the door to reveal 32-year-old Gomez seated on a couch with a microphone in front of her.

He said, "Hi," to Gomez, who grinned at the camera and returned the greeting.

He captioned the post, "replying to @Esme Hermes in case tik tok doesn't exist next week."

Fans expressed their excitement on the collaboration in the comments section.

The video was described as "the greatest gift" by one admirer, and "Benny we luv u spill the tea in the tracks" by another.

Meanwhile, another fan couldn't contain their excitement: "AHHHHHH THIS BETTER BE TRUE."

Blanco and Gomez had been working together on music for years before they started dating.

Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love, two tracks on Gomez's 2015 album Revival, were coproduced by Blanco.

Additionally, they worked together on the 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, which featured J Balvin and Tainy. Gomez shared a scene with Blanco in the music video where he is dressed as a large teddy bear and she is wearing pyjamas.

August 2023 was the most recent time they collaborated on her song Single Soon.

In December 2023, Gomez made her relationship with Blanco official. She gave out several clues on social media at the time, such as sharing a photo of herself sporting a unique "B" ring on her left ring finger on her Instagram Story.