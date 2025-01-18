Christopher Walken admits he watches 'Severance' on DVDs, not streaming

It's unlikely that Christopher Walken will stream Severance anytime soon.

Walken and his co-stars appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live to promote season two of the Apple TV+ series.

"Chris, did you watch all the episodes after you appeared in the show?" Cohen asked Walken.

The actor, who portrays Burt Goodman, the head of optics and design, had an unexpected reaction. He said, "Not all of them," before acknowledging that he couldn't. I lack the necessary equipment.

He continued: “So, they’re good enough to send me DVDs.”

Enquiring further after Walken's statement, Cohen asked if he had a subscription to Severance's streaming service, Apple TV+. "I have nothing," stated Walken.

Cohen replied: “I love you for that!”

Nearly three years after the cliffhanger-filled first season ending, Severance's second season premiered its first episode on Friday.

However, according to Dan Erickson, the show's creator, he started work on the second season "before [season one] came out," as he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Erickson also spoke about whether some of fans’ burning questions will get answered this time: “To me, it’s always about stacking the mysteries on top of each other. Think of a pyramid where with each season, you’re answering some things but that opens the door to a larger mystery that was underneath. I’m very conscious of not wanting to string people along or make them feel like there are no answers to be had because that’s not fun. But at the same time, you can over-explain something and take the wonder out of it. I think that the key to that is that every answer opens a new door, and there are new wonders to explore.”

New episodes of Severance will be released weekly on Apple TV+.