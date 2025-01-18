Cameron Diaz teases possible return to 'The Mask' franchise

Cameron Diaz teased to have an enjoyable experience with The Mask franchise, yet again.

The actress recently told Access Hollywood that she would be open to playing the same part in a follow-up to 1994's The Mask, which starred Jim Carrey.

She last appeared on screen in Netflix's Back in Action after a ten-year break.

“If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one,” she said of a potential sequel.

Diaz portrayed Tina Carlyle in the film The Mask, which followed Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), a bank clerk, as he changes into The Mask, a manic superhero after he dons an enigmatic green mask. Chuck Russell directed the movie.

Carrey also revealed last month that he would be open to donning the recognisable green mask for a follow-up.

“Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea,” he told Comicbook.com at the time.

“If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change.”