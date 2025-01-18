Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson shoot down split speculation with romantic Indian getaway

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still toegther

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are definitely staying together.

The singer and actress recently silenced rumors of a split during a romantic getaway in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 15.

The couple appeared content and happy, walking hand in hand, marking their first public appearance together in 2025.

Martin, 47, opted for a casual look, wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants, sneakers, and a baseball hat emblazoned with “Kiiid.”

Johnson, 35, complemented him with a laid-back outfit, sporting a black maxi dress, a striped shirt tied around her waist, sneakers, and a similar baseball cap.

Captured in photos published by People, the Madame Web actress waved to the camera in one shot as she followed closely behind her longtime boyfriend. In another picture, Martin led the way, holding Johnson’s hand firmly.

The couple’s visit to India coincides with Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, where the band is performing multiple sold-out shows in Mumbai through Tuesday, January 21.

The tour will continue with additional performances in Ahmedabad before moving on to China and South Korea in April, and later to the U.S. in May.

Johnson, a familiar face on Martin's tours, has consistently shown her support for the singer since their relationship was confirmed by Us Weekly in December 2017.

The publication also revealed in March 2024 that the couple got engaged "a while" ago, choosing to keep the news relatively private without a major public announcement.