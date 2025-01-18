Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO reveals David Lynch was working on series before death

Ted Sarandos reveals David Lynch's Netflix series before death

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix revealed that David Lynch was working on a limited series for the streaming platform before passing away at the age of 78 on Jan. 15.

Ted shared a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker on Instagram, revealing an intriguing piece of the visionary filmmaker’s recent history with the streaming giant.

He recounted that years after their first encounter, during which Lynch screened an early cut of Mulholland Drive for him, Lynch pitched a limited series to Netflix.

“It was a David Lynch production, so filled with mystery and risks, but we wanted to go on this creative ride with this genius. First Covid, then some health uncertainties lead to this project never being produced, but we made it clear that as soon as he was able, we were all in,” Ted wrote.

Reflecting on Lynch’s extensive career, Sarandos described his body of work as “remarkable, visionary, bold and artful.”

He expressed his lingering curiosity about what Lynch had envisioned for what would have been his last project. “I will always wonder about what he had in mind for us,” he admitted.

Sarandos' admiration for Lynch was evident as he shared their first meeting story, when Netflix, still in the DVD rental phase, secured a deal to bulk buy Eraserhead.

This early connection eventually led to Lynch directing the short film What Did Jack Do? for Netflix.

“David Lynch was an unapologetic genius. He didn’t want you to understand his work. He knew that was impossible and it was part of the ride together,” Ted concluded, emphasizing the unique nature of Lynch’s artistic vision.