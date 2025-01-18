Tamera Mowry breaks silence on having more kids

Tamera Mowry-Housely on having more kids

Tamera Mowry-Housely seems to be “done” with having kids, till now.

The actress isn't planning on expanding her family anytime soon. The Sister, Sister star, 46, shared a playful Reel on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 17, showing her reaction when her kids ask about getting another sibling.

In the video, Mowry-Housley appears in different spots with the word "whoa" repeating in the background. "When the kids start asking me for another brother or sister!" she wrote across the screen.

In her caption, she candidly expressed, "Unless we adopt! This momma, her eggs and her body is done! I’m still working off the pregnancy weight from Ariah. Any other mommas relate? Or had some fun surprises."

Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, a former Fox News Channel correspondent, married in May 2011. They welcomed their first child, Aden, now 12, in November 2012, and their second child, Ariah, 9, in July 2015, completing their family of four.

Back in 2016, Mowry talked about finding her happiness in life's smallest things due to her children and motherhood.

"They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life," the actress told PEOPLE.

"It gives me so much joy, especially as a busy mom, just giving them a bath, reading them a book, brushing our teeth together. They taught me how to have fun in the most simple moments."