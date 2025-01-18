Taylor Swift ‘handmade’ sweet present for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn baby girl

Taylor Swift's gifts for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ new born baby girl

Taylor Swift has a gift for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ new born baby girl.

The Popstar has shown her thoughtful side once again, handcrafting a special gift for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ newborn daughter, Golden Raye, who was welcomed on Sunday, January 12.

According to an exclusive source shared with Page Six, the pop star "handmade a baby blanket" for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the former soccer player.

“Taylor is so looking forward to meeting Brittany and Patrick’s baby girl, and she couldn’t be more thrilled for her friends,” the insider revealed.

The gesture holds a deeper significance for Swift.

“Taylor’s aunt knitted her a baby blanket when she was a child, so it’s always had a special meaning for her and something she wanted to do for her friends,” the source explained.

This isn’t the first time Swift has expressed her affection through such a heartfelt gesture.

She “did the same thing” for Kansas City Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon and her wide receiver fiancé, Mecole Hardman Jr., when they welcomed their baby last year.

“It’s become a tradition for Taylor, something she loves doing and something that can’t be bought. It comes from the heart,” the insider noted.

Hardman, 26, and Gordon, 29, welcomed their daughter, Ci, in early 2024, adding to their family, which also includes their son, Mecole III, born in February 2023.

Brittany and Patrick, both 29, have been growing their family steadily since tying the knot in 2022. They are also proud parents to daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, who arrived in November 2023.

As previously reported, the Mahomes may not have closed the chapter on expanding their family.

Patrick recently shared during a press conference that while he’s “good with three [kids] for right now,” baby number four is “maybe” on the horizon, hinting at the possibility of more children "down the line."