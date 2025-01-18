Eminem's leaked songs make shock claims about Tupac, Biggie

Eminem's leaked songs include scrapped collaborations with 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and more

Eminem’s camp is speaking out after a wave of leaked tracks from his vault surfaced online.

The unreleased songs have been spreading across social media in recent weeks. One track in particular, Smack You, has gained particular attention for its pointed accusations against Suge Knight.

In the song, Em raps, “I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet,” seemingly referring to Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Knight, who was in the car with Tupac the night he was killed, has consistently denied any involvement in either death, though he was previously investigated by the FBI in connection with Biggie’s murder.

The song is just one of over 30 unreleased tracks leaked from Slim Shady’s vault recently. The collection includes collaborations with 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and the late Nate Dogg, as well as a diss aimed at Ja Rule.

Fans have been buzzing about the material, much of which dates back years.

In response to the leaks, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy told Billboard, “These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption… demos, experiments, and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later. This is yet another case of unfinished material being released against artists’ will and without their permission.”

Meanwhile, Aftermath producer Fredwreck issued a now-deleted warning to the leaker on X, writing via HipHopDX, “We will find you.”

The rap god, who last topped the charts in July with The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), has yet to comment on the situation.