Justin Baldoni releases shocking photo evidence against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has countersued Blake Lively for $400 million

Justin Baldoni is sharing a surprising behind-the-scenes look at the It Ends With Us premiere — and the unconventional setting he found himself in.

The actor-director revealed photos from the August 2024 event, showing him and his family in a windowless basement while Blake Lively, his co-star, made her arrival.

The Jane the Virgin star, 40, posed with loved ones in the basement surrounded by concession stand supplies and pallets of Dasani water.

The image seemingly corroborates one of Baldoni’s many claims against Lively in his lawsuit.

In a $400 million countersuit filed Thursday, January 16, against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, Baldoni claimed he was “confined to a makeshift holding area” during the premiere to “avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests,” per Page Six.

“The irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career was not lost on anyone,” court documents noted.

Baldoni also alleged that his production company, Wayfarer Studios, was forced to organise a separate after-party after being excluded from the “official celebrity” gathering.

In response, Lively’s attorneys called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook,” denying his claims and referencing her own previous sexual harassment complaint against him.

The controversy follows months of legal disputes between the co-stars, including Baldoni’s $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times over their coverage of Lively’s allegations.