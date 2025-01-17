Did Meghan Markle's engagement ring get another glow up?

The Duchess of Sussex has previously altered her engagement ring at least twice

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring appears to have undergone another makeover.

In trailers for her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, sharp-eyed royal watchers took to social media to point out that the ring’s center stone now seems to have a square cut, deviating from its original cushion shape.

“Is that a new engagement ring?” questioned one fan on X, while another posited,” Is that the fourth evolution of the ring?”

“I don’t think the centre stone is the same,” another proposed.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Duchess of Sussex has altered her iconic sparkler.

Prince Harry originally proposed in 2017 with a ring featuring a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana, flanked by two round diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. Meghan once said the inclusion of Diana’s stones made her feel like Harry’s late mother was “a part of this with us,” which was “important” for her.

In 2019, the ring underwent its first transformation when the plain gold band was swapped for a micro-pavé design. Royal biographer Omid Scobie later revealed that Harry spearheaded this redesign.

Speculation arose again in 2022 when Meghan appeared to have added more diamonds to the setting.

Most recently, the ring was absent from Meghan’s hand last year, reportedly for servicing.

Now, promotional images for her Netflix series have reignited debate about its latest evolution.

With Love, Meghan, originally slated for a January release, has been delayed to March 4, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any inside details about the ring’s latest transformation.