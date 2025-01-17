Zara Tindall's husband Mike issues statement after Princess Anne's big announcement

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have returned to the UK after enjoying a trip to Australia, where the couple attended the same equestrian festival in January.

Princess Anne's son-in-law has released a new statement soon after landing in the UK.

Turning to his official Instagram with a reel of his favourite moments from the trip, the former rugby star wrote: "Ahhh looking back on such a good week @magicmillions and @magicmillionspolo."

He added: "It really is a special time with the #magicmillionsfamily. Already can’t wait for next year!!!"

The father-of-three also took to his Instagram story with a picture of himself inside a hired Remi Residences car, captioning: "Massive thanks to @remiresidences for putting us up on the @goldcoast defo the place to be!!"

Mike Tindall's new statement comes after Princess Royal announced her trip to South Africa amid reports that she seeks a princess title for her daughter from King Charles.

Zara, 43, in conversation with the Australian Financial Review, said: “Galloping down the beach, on the Gold Coast, is fairly unique," added, “We love the lifestyle and the weather obviously is incredible. It’s just very relaxed. We’ve got a lot of friends out there. I’ve also been very lucky to be involved in Magic Millions for more than 10 years, which is another reason to go back.”

It is to mention here that King Charles III's niece Zara has been the face of Magic Millions since 2012, the year she won a silver medal at the London Olympic Games.