Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, more unite for LA charity concert

The benefit concert will be held in Inglewood California on January 30 along with a streaming option

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are among the star-studded lineup for the upcoming FireAid Relief concert, which aims to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The concert, taking place on January 30, will feature an incredible range of performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Eilish and her brother Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer together, Earth, Wind & Fire, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae, per The New York Times.

The event promises to be a major spectacle, with more acts still to be announced.

Held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Dome in Inglewood, California, this concert has already garnered massive support from artists with strong ties to LA, including Eilish, 23, who grew up in Highland Park, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who formed in the city. Gaga, a Malibu resident, will also lend her support to the event.

Organisers are hopeful that the concert will raise millions in fire relief, with generous donations already coming in, including a whopping $2.5 million from The Eagles.

For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed online, ensuring that fans everywhere can contribute to this vital cause.

Since the fires began last Tuesday, at least 25 people have died, and thousands of homes have been destroyed, per CNN.