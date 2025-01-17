Princess Eugenie and Beatrice steal spotlight in first public appearance of 2025

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice turn heads with their stunning comeback together.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice kicked off 2025 with a heartwarming debut appearance, joining their mother, Sarah Ferguson, for a video call celebrating Teenage Cancer Trust’s amazing fundraisers.

The Princesses of York, long-time honorary patrons of the charity, put a royal spotlight on the cause that’s close to their hearts: providing essential care to young cancer patients.

TCT’s CEO, Kate Collins, took a moment to emphasize the crucial role of fundraisers in making the charity’s work possible, leaving a visibly moved Beatrice and Eugenie reflecting on the impact of their efforts.

It was a royal call that spoke volumes—about both the charity’s mission and the family’s deep commitment to helping others.

The Teenage Cancer Trust’s incredible impact is only possible thanks to the generosity of its fundraisers, as CEO Kate Collins pointed out during the video call with the York sisters.

She emphasized, "Every single penny makes our work happen," a sentiment that resonated deeply with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The charity, founded by Adrian and Myrna Whiteson, was created to bridge the gap between pediatric and adult cancer care.

Now, with 28 specialist units across the UK, it’s ensuring that young cancer patients receive treatment in age-appropriate settings.

Forget being stuck in sterile hospital wards—these units are equipped with gaming consoles, chill-out zones, and even regular pizza nights to help create a home-like atmosphere where young people can connect and support each other during their treatment. It’s not just about care; it’s about community.