Princess Beatrice honours Sarah Ferguson as she awaits baby no. 2

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child, expected in early spring.



The couple, who shared their exciting baby news in October, are already proud parents to their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, born on September 18, 2021, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Edoardo also has a son, Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Sienna’s name holds deep family significance. A close friend previously told HELLO! that the couple chose “Sienna” as a nod to Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson.

They were drawn to the Italian name, which begins with an “S” for Sarah, and felt it also reflected the golden-red hair colour shared by the Duchess, Beatrice, and Sienna.

The middle name “Elizabeth” was chosen in honour of Beatrice’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The name also reflects Edoardo’s Italian heritage, as he comes from an aristocratic family with noble roots.

His father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, once told the Daily Mail that Edoardo is the only male heir carrying the family name into the next generation.

While Sienna’s name is both meaningful and unique, royal watchers have speculated whether Beatrice and Edoardo will follow a different family tradition for their second child.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, has opted for traditional yet distinctive names for her sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank. Whether Beatrice will adopt a similar approach remains to be seen, but the arrival of the newest member of the family is sure to bring even more joy to their growing household.



