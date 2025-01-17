Queen Rania and Melania Trump reunite before Inauguration Day

Queen Rania and Melania Trump share a moment before Inauguration.

Queen Rania and Melania Trump shared a warm reunion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, where they caught up on some important matters close to their hearts: children’s welfare and improving access to quality education.

In a social media post, the Jordanian Queen expressed her delight, saying, "It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday."

The two women looked stunning as they met; Rania glowed in a dark-colored dress, while Melania was the epitome of elegance in a sleeveless off-white number.

As the countdown to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration begins, Queen Rania and Melania Trump reunited in Palm Beach for their third official meeting.

The pair shared an afternoon of meaningful conversation, focused on children's welfare and improving education, before the big swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Melania greeted her friend with warmth, as the two enjoyed a lunch and caught up.

Their first public appearance together was during Queen Rania and King Abdullah's visit to the White House in 2018, where Melania posted on social media: "A great visit with the King & Queen of Jordan. @POTUS & I were glad to welcome them back to the @WhiteHouse."

This wasn’t the first time the duo connected over their shared passion for education—back in 2017, they visited Excel Academy, a public charter school for girls in Washington D.C., further solidifying their blossoming friendship.