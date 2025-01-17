Princess Beatrice gets teary-eyed during emotional video call

Princess Beatrice gets emotional during heartfelt video call.

Princess Beatrice was visibly moved during an emotional virtual engagement, wiping away tears as she joined her sister, Princess Eugenie, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, on a video call.

The royal trio gathered to celebrate the incredible efforts of three fundraisers supporting Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT)—a cause close to their hearts.

As long-time honorary patrons of TCT, the Princesses of York and Fergie have been champions of the charity, which was founded by Adrian and Myrna Whiteson to bridge the gap between paediatric and adult cancer care.

The touching moment captured the royal family's genuine support for those fighting cancer, with Beatrice’s emotional response reflecting the depth of her compassion.

The royals were moved by the inspiring words from TCT's chief executive, Kate Collins.

The charity, which operates 28 specialized units across the UK, offers teenagers a place where they can receive cancer treatment in an age-appropriate setting, avoiding the typically sterile environments of children's or adult cancer wards.

These units aren't just for medical care—they're also designed to feel like home, complete with gaming consoles, pizza nights, and social spaces where young patients can connect with others facing similar challenges.

As Collins shared, "Every single penny that everyone gives is what makes our work happen," the emotional weight of her words was clear—especially to Beatrice.

Wiping away tears, the pregnant Princess responded, "Totally the opposite, I’m inspired. I am pregnant, so I cry at absolutely everything."