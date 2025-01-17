Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle heats up with Taylor Swift’s alleged role

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle drama has taken a shocking twist, revealing a surprising connection to Taylor Swift.

The defamation case, which emerged after lively alleged Baldoni of sexually harassing her and fostering a toxic work environment, has entered into more quarrelsome phase.

The 40-year-old's lawsuit claims that It End With Us star sent him a rewritten version of a rooftop scene that happened amid their two characters.

The director shared that he mildly resisted to her changes, but Lively became offensive and enlisted the help of Ryan Reynolds and a 'megacelebrity friend' in order to sway him.

As per Baldoni, the “megacelebrity” is widely believed to be none other than Taylor Swift, Lively’s closest friend.

The lawsuit further asserted that Baldoni had an anxious meeting at Blake Lively’s New York penthouse, where he met Ryan Reynolds.

Moreover, the Five Feet Apart star stated that by the end of the meeting he supported Lively’s changes, making it clear he felt pressured to agree.

Baldoni later texted Lively, saying he had already accepted her changes without needing that kind of pressure from Reynolds and the unnamed celebrity.

In response, Lively allegedly called Reynolds and Taylor Swift her “dragons” and said they didn’t care about how their actions affected Baldoni’s career.

She reportedly added that her “dragons” didn’t “give a s***” about egos and that everyone listens to them because of their influence.

The legal proceedings suggested that Justin Baldoni was not just facing Blake Lively, but the powerful influence of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds.