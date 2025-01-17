Mia Tindall channels Zara in adorable rare photos

Mia Tindall’s 10th birthday.

It’s party time in the Tindall household as Zara and Mike’s eldest daughter, Mia, hit a major milestone on Friday, turning 10 years old.

Born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in 2014, Mia made her grand debut on the cover of HELLO! magazine, and she’s been charming royal fans ever since.

As the granddaughter of Princess Anne, Mia has her fair share of royal connections, including a close bond with her cousin, Princess Charlotte.

Over the years, she’s made a handful of appearances at royal engagements, often stealing the show with her uncanny resemblance to her ever-stylish mum, Zara.

From sporting events to family outings, Mia and Zara have served up plenty of adorable 'mini-me' moments.

Later that year, Mia joined her parents at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

Both Zara and Mia opted for elegant coat dresses with A-line skirts and lovely collars, completing their coordinated looks with matching blue headbands—a picture of royal poise and grace.

But it’s not all formal outings for this duo.

At the 2019 Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials, Mia showed she’s inherited her mum’s sporty streak—though the real highlight for her seemed to be the ice cream stand.