Duchess Sophie to celebrate milestone birthday without Prince Edward?

Prince Edward left the UK days before his beloved wife Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to mark her milestone birthday on January 20 but it seems like the Duke might not be with his family as he is in Estonia to perform royal engagements.

According to Hello! Magazine, King Charles' youngest brother reached Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport on Thursday. He was attended by the ambassador to the Republic of Estonia, His Excellency Mr Ross Allen.

The father-of-two performed a few royal duties during the first day of his visit. The duration of Edward's visit has not yet been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

It is important to note that Edward embarked on a new journey after his wife visited Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket, at their Lambeth store in South London.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared Sophie's delightful photos from the event with a new statement.

The message reads, "The social enterprise sells surplus products donated by food industry partners at a deeply discounted price, preventing needless food waste and providing a sustainable support model for thousands of families each year."

"The site is also home to a Community Hub, which delivers holistic support programmes to empower individuals, and a Community Kitchen, offering home-cooked meals for the community with kids eating free every day."