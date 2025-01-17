Royal fans notice striking similarities between Princess Eugenie, Princess Lilibet

A newly discovered photograph has drawn comparisons between Princess Eugenie and Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with their striking similarities captivating royal fans.



The throwback image captures a young Eugenie alongside her sister Princess Beatrice, cradled in their mother Sarah Ferguson's arms as they board the royal barge near Fort William.

The moment, originally reported by HELLO!, shows little Eugenie dressed in a pink and white gingham dress with her strawberry-blonde hair styled in a short bob—a look reminiscent of Lilibet Diana in a photo shared by the Sussexes to celebrate their daughter's first birthday.

Prince Harry has previously commented on how his children bear a resemblance to Princess Diana’s side of the family, sparking further fascination among royal watchers.

Adding to the intrigue, a close friend of Harry and Meghan recently opened up about Lilibet's blossoming personality, hinting that the young royal is already embracing her heritage and living up to her family’s legacy.

The heartwarming connection between generations offers a fresh glimpse into the enduring bonds within the royal family.