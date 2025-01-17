Joel McHale joins 'Scream 7' as another beloved character is dropped

Joel McHale secured a major role in the upcoming movie, 'Scream 7.'

Actor Joel McHale makes headlines after he joins Scream 7 as a new cast member.

In an unexpected twist, Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, is getting a new husband in the new movie, but it’s not the character fans were expecting.

Instead of Detective Mark Kincaid from Scream 3, portrayed by Patrick Dempsey, the 53-year-old actor and comedian will take on the role of her husband, Mark Evans.

The Community star joins the star studded cast alongside Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, who return as Gale Weathers and Chad Meek-Martin. It also features newcomers like Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp.

Known for his iconic role in Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick first appeared in Scream 3 (2000) as a Hollywood detective investigating the murders of Cotton Weary.

In the 2022's and 2023’s movies, Sidney’s husband was referred to as Mark, which led the fans to believe it was Mark Kincaid from the 2000’s film.

During an interview on the Today show in October, the 59-year-old actor expressed his interest in joining the Scream 7, saying, "I'm waiting on the script. There has been a conversation about it but I haven't seen anything yet, so we'll see what happens."

However, despite his willingness to come back to the franchise, the makers decided to go on a different route.