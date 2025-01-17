Wendy Williams’s shocking predictions about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Wendy Williams has recently made shocking revelations about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on January 16, the former talk show host talked about Sean’s legal troubles amid sexual assault allegations.

Wendy declared, “Diddy will go to prison for life.”

The media personality admitted that people didn’t know the truth about Diddy that she knew.

However, Wendy believed that it's “about time Diddy's done”.

The American presenter's comments about the rapper came after a PR expert addressed the silence from most celebrities in this case.

Celebrity crisis expert told the Mirror that Diddy’s arrest is “massively quiet” within the celebrity community compared to Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly.

The expert noted that the celebrities are “quiet” mainly because they are afraid to death of their brands being in the spotlight and “bleeding out” with fans over links to Diddy.

The worst part, according to celebrity PR expert, was to get “subpoenaed” to reveal Diddy's “chamber of secrets”.

For the unversed, Diddy is under arrest and is waiting for a trial after being accused of sex trafficking and engaged in prostitution.

Interestingly, the outlet reported that Diddy has been trying to “exert powers” behind prison.

Meanwhile, the rapper requested bail three times but prosecutors urged the judge to reject his request.