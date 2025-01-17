Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision left the Queen 'wounded'

The Sussex decision that left the late Queen deeply hurt.

Meghan Markle’s decision to delay her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in light of the devastating wildfires in California, has drawn mixed reactions from insiders and royal commentators.

Originally slated for release on January 15, the series will now debut on March 4, with the Duchess citing her desire to focus on those affected by the tragedy in her home state.

In her statement, Meghan expressed gratitude to Netflix for supporting the postponement, calling it an “easy decision” driven by “genuine concern” for her community.

Sources close to the Duchess told People magazine that the move was made without hesitation.

However, royal insiders have raised eyebrows, drawing pointed comparisons to past decisions by Harry and Meghan.

The Mail’s Richard Eden highlighted 'wry remarks' from royal sources, questioning why similar consideration wasn’t shown during the release of the couple’s Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries, or Harry’s memoir Spare.

These high-profile projects coincided with significant challenges for the Royal Family, including Prince Philip’s hospitalization in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II’s declining health in 2022.

“Meghan didn’t think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?” one source remarked, suggesting a disconnect between the Duchess’ recent show of compassion and her past actions.

Eden added, “It’s not hard to see why some close to the Royal Family would treat Meghan’s concern for the feelings of others with profound skepticism.”