Princess Anne shocked during latest outing amid royal title row

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne, popularly known as Princess Royal, was left baffled by an AI device test during her latest outing.

The 74-year-old royal travelled to Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire on Thursday to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Fire Service College (FSC), where she officially opened a new AI facility to help train firefighters.

This new facility will excel in "virtual reality" immersive technology by using AI to replicate real-life scenarios with fire.

During her visit, Zara Tindall's mother was shown the headsets that trainees will use as well as haptic vests, which generate heat.

Princess Anne's stunning facial expression during the device test quickly went viral on social media.

Anne's outing comes amid reports about her daughter's possible royal title as it's being claimed that she's concerned about her children's future in the Firm.

In conversation with BBC, director FSC Clair Mowbray, said that firefighters will be "even better equipped to build the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required to respond to a range of complex emergency situations."

Earlier in the day, the late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter visited Wings for Warriors, a charity training wounded, injured or sick servicemen and veterans as professional pilots.

Mark Radcliffe, the director of Wings for Warriors, lauded Princess Anne, saying the royal was "very interested in the human side of what we do. She came along to open the veteran flying school, which is a new initiative we've set up at the airport.

"She took the time to make us all feel interesting and she was genuinely interested in all out of individual stories, it was a huge honour."