Ringo Starr joined by music legends for unforgettable Nashville concerts

This week, Ringo Starr brought his timeless country vibe to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for two sold-out performances.

More than that, though, both evenings were a celebration of the 84-year-old rock icon and his joyful career as the drummer for the Beatles and beyond.

Near the end of the second evening, Emmylou Harris remarked, "Is he not the coolest man on the planet?"

The bill for "Ringo & Friends at the Ryman" was completed by Harris, who was part of the battalion of Nashville's finest and brightest who were captivated by that coolness. It was filmed at the historic location on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and will be edited for a two-hour special that will air on CBS and Paramount+ this spring.

From Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee (whose career predates the Beatles) to modern bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, the "friends" who shared the stage for the 19-song setlist reflected every genre and generation of the previous seven decades, in keeping with Starr's long and varied career.

The War and Treaty, Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Jack White, Mickey Guyton, Jamey Johnson, sister duo Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, and Sarah Jarosz all made appearances in between.

During a news conference at the Ryman on Wednesday afternoon, Starr referred to Jim Keltner as his “favorite drummer.” The band, which was put together by Grammy-winning producer-musician T Bone Burnett, featured A-list musicians like steel guitarist Paul Franklin and producer-guitarist Daniel Tashian.

Starr and his All Starr Band have announced a 10-date tour, which begins June 10 in Bridgeport, Conn.