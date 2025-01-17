David Lynch ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Blue Velvet’ director dies at 78

David Lynch dies at 78

David Lynch is no more.

The director and writer known for his surrealistic and groundbreaking contributions to American film and television, has passed away at the age of 78.

Lynch, who was diagnosed with emphysema in 2024, had revealed that his condition would prevent him from directing any further projects.

His family announced his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post, stating, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”

Lynch's career was marked by his unique style that combined elements of horror, noir, and surrealism, evident in works like Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, and Mulholland Drive. His unique approach drew comparisons to Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, known for his surreal narratives.

Lynch revolutionized television in 1990 with the creation of Twin Peaks, alongside writer Mark Frost. The series delved into dark and taboo subject matter, captivating audiences with its mysterious plot centered around a high school girl's murder in a small town.

A four-time Oscar nominee, Lynch was honored with an Academy Award for lifetime achievement in 2020. He is survived by his four children from his four marriages, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped modern storytelling in film and television.