Leighton Meester's fans show support in iconic way to help rebuild home

Leighton Meester's 2014 album has returned to the charts.

Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody found incredible support amid Los Angeles fires as fans showed love in an iconic way.

Fans revived the 38-year-old actress' 'underrated' pop music to help her and the 45-year-old Nobody Wants This star rebuild their Los Angeles home that was burned down in the devastating wildfires.

On Tuesday, writer and podcast host Gibson Johns took to X to request people to bring the same energy as they did with Heidi Montag, saying, "Can the internet also do what it did for Heidi Montag’s underrated music from over a decade ago to Leighton underappreciated songs?"

"Her house also burned down and this music deserves its moment in the sun!"

Rapper Flavor Flav posted a TikTok thoroughly enjoying the Gossip Girl alum’s 2009 hit, Somebody to Love featuring Robin Thicke.

"Starting to hype up my girl and help her family recover from the fire," he wrote over the video.



According to Rolling Stone, her 2014 album Heartstrings has made its way back on iTunes after a huge increase instreams.

Currently, the album holds the number 21 spot on iTunes all genre album chart.