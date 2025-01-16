Julia Stiles opens up about connection with '10 Things I Hate About You'

Julia Stiles has a personal connection with '10 Things I Hate About You'

Julia Stiles feels a special connection with 10 Things I Hate About You as the highlight of her career.

The 43-year-old actress shared that the 1999 classic is still the movie she is most “recognised” for.

"Something's in the ether and I love that so much," Stiles told People Magazine on Wednesday, January 15th, at the premiere of her directorial debut Wish You Were Here.

"I was a 17-year-old actress auditioning and getting a lot of annoying comments like, ‘You're too serious’ or ‘you need to be sexier’ or ‘smile more’ and I was vulnerable to it because I was still trying to figure out who I was," the Mona Lisa Smile star said.

Opening up about her emotional connection with the movie, she revealed, "And then I read 10 Things I Hate About You and Kat Stratford was like this feisty outspoken girl who did not care what people thought about her. So it meant a lot to me to be in that movie and that it resonates with people still is so great.”

This comes after Stiles discussed working with Heath Ledger on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during an appearance on January 13th.

"He was such a force. He walked into a room and just lit it up and had so much energy and passion, and it's really sad that he's gone."

Ledger left the world at the age of 28 on January 22, 2008.