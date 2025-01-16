Zara and Mike Tindall toast to their sun-soaked getaway

Zara and Mike Tindall’s getaway with their trio of kids.

Mike and Zara Tindall basked in the glitz and glamour of the Magic Millions carnival on Australia’s Gold Coast last week, but their calendar’s now marked for a very special occasion—Mia’s 11th birthday on January 17th.

The couple will be trading racecourse chic for birthday party fun as they plan some memorable festivities for their eldest.

Unfortunately, the Tindalls’ trio of little ones—Mia, Lena, and Lucas—weren’t able to join their parents in the land Down Under.

The girls had to head back to school after the Christmas break, leaving Mike and Zara to enjoy a solo getaway.

But not before the family shared some quality time together at Cheltenham racecourse, creating memories before the long-haul flight to Australia.

The youngsters were snapped enjoying some lighthearted larking about in the stands at Cheltenham, with Mia and Lena leading the charge in cheering on the jockeys and their horses.

They weren’t alone in the fun though. Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, also joined the family for the outing.

Mike, ever the proud dad, recently told HELLO! that his daughters are already into rugby.

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on Sundays," he said.

"They’re only nine and four, so we’re giving them a bit of time before the pressure mounts, but they love all sports!"

And when they’re not playing sports, the Tindall children can often be spotted cheering on their mum, Zara, at equestrian events.

As Zara revealed to HELLO!, "The kids really like it. What’s not to love about sun, surf, sea, and a chilled-out atmosphere?"