Prince William deals fresh blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince William leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in financial crisis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face a new financial hit as their foundation raised remarkably less income than Prince William’s charity foundation.

Prince of Wales’ environmental foundation, The Earthshot Prize reportedly made a total income of £23.5 million in its latest annual report, whereas Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation could raise only £4.67 million during the same period.

The dramatic contrast between the two charities’ income sheds light on the different financial status’ of the two charitable associations over the last year.

This comes after Earthshot has experienced tremendous growth, with donations surging by 68 per cent after taking note of the £8.6 million from the total of £22.5million raised the previous year was from a one-off donation from The Royal Foundation.

The one-off donation came from The American Friends of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, which more than doubled its contribution to £6.1 million from £2.7 million, which alone exceeded the amount of total donations raised by the Archewell Foundation.

The organisation’s total funds hit the mark of £4.5 million for the year, which included investment income, marking a significant milestone since its establishment in 2020 following the Sussexes' departure from their roles as senior working royals.

It was reported that a notable amount of the funding came from a single £3.9 million donation from an individual donor.

Whereas additional £260,000 was received by five separate individual donors.