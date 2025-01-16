Why King Charles’ secret letter Is a 100-year mystery

King Charles' secret extraterrestrial interests revealed.

"Better bury this at the bottom," quipped King Charles, tucking a very personal letter into the depths of an oak time capsule at Dumfries House in Ayrshire this week.

A cheeky aside, perhaps, but one that’s sparked a century-long guessing game.

The King, marking the 35th anniversary of The King’s Foundation—a project he began as Prince of Wales in 1990 to build sustainable communities—added a few other treasures to the capsule.

A pair of his trusty garden shears, a nod to His Majesty’s well-documented green thumb.

The oak box, crafted at the Snowdon School of Furniture (part of The King’s Foundation at Highgrove), will be buried on the Dumfries House estate at the end of the year.

Not until 2125, leaving future generations to unearth this royal treasure chest of mystery.

But it’s the letter that’s causing a buzz. Its contents are strictly under wraps for 100 years, sparking endless speculation.

This is however not the first and only thing that His Majesty is hiding from the world.

It's said that the Monarch has a particular interest in aliens, and has been looking into UFO mysteries, believing that he will someday find proof of their existence.

King Charles is said to have an enormous library that encases books about extraterrestrial life. Just like his mystery letter, nobody know when and if he will ever talk about this interest of his openly.