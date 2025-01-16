Travis Kelce faces new challenge from Taylor Swift’s mother

Travis Kelce faces toughest competition with Andrea Swift

Travis Kelce, the renowned tight-end player of Kansas City, is facing a tough competition with Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the NFL player revealed his toughest competition yet with Mama Swift.

The interviewer asked him if it was alright to call him a "Swiftie" to which Travis replied, "Yeah, I'm the number one Swiftie."

However, Smith, was quick to counterattack Kelce’s claim, asking, "Number one, right? Even more than Mama?"

To which the Chief’s player replied, laughing, "I'm right there. We're neck and neck. We're right there. We're tied at the top."

While supporting her popstar daughter since day one, Andrea has also proved to be a football fan by attending games with Taylor while cheering for Travis and sporting Kansas City jerseys couple of times.

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis gushed about the strong relationship he has with his ladylove on supporting each other in their careers.

"I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he said.

Travis Kelce also teased Swifties about the possibility of Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18th.