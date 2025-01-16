Justin Bieber raises concerns after unfollowing key family member

Justin Bieber raises concerns after he unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin on Instagram.

According to The U.S. Sun, Justin reportedly unfollowed several people on photo-sharing app including his former mentor Usher, ex-managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, former Ryan Good as well as longtime bodyguard Kenny Hamilton.

Some fans speculated that Justin’s recent move sparked rumours of tension within the family.

Interestingly, Stephen also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories on January 15.

He shared a quote from a pastor that read, “Let us beware of making snap decisions when we’re not on our game, when life has turned against us, when we’re disheartened and discouraged.”

The 58-year-old actor and producer also shared a message thanking God for his family, with the lyrics from Ryan Ellis' song Better Days.

It added, “God, thank you for my family and for all my lessons. I don't deserve them, but you keep on pouring out from Heaven.”

Justin’s decision to unfollow Stephen came a year after he seemingly created trouble in the singer and Hailey’s marriage in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder previously rejected speculations of any issue in her marriage as she asked her fans not to believe everything they read.

Multiple sources told In Touch Weekly that Hailey met her dad about the social media post and urged him to avoid making such comments over her family.