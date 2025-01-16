Kelly Osbourne calls out stars using LA fires for PR

Kelly Osbourne made harsh comments about Hollywood celebrities.

Kelly Osbourne criticised Hollywood stars for using the tragedy caused by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires for personal gain.

The 40-year-old English singer expressed her frustration over stars flaunting their efforts to assist the victims of the fire, while already 25 lives have been lost.

In a video shared on TikTok, on January 14, the singer gave her opinions on celebrities using other’s struggles for their advantage.

"Is it just me being my normal overthinking, cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to prove they’re helping?" she raised a question to her fans.

"I don’t believe you help because you get attention for it, I believe you just help because you want to,” she continued expressing her discontent with the entire situation.

"I’m so confused, I think it’s so wrong," the singer stated.

The One Word singer’s harsh remarks came after several celebrities contributed to the wildfire relief, with many publicly sharing photos and videos of them volunteering to aid the victims.

Just last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle assisted the people affected by the disastrous fires by visiting the food bank and meeting with the first responders.

On Monday, January 13, Jay Leno distributed meals to firefighters in the Pacific Palisades area.

Other big stars like Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Eva Longoria have donated to organisations supporting the wildfire relief.