Sally Struthers accuses Betty White of offensive fat-shaming incident

Sally Struthers recently starred in the hit Netflix show 'A Man on the Inside.'

Sally Struthers explained why she wasn’t able to befriend Betty White.

According to the 77-year-old actress and activist, the late Golden Girls star allegedly fat-shamed her in front of their peers after she reached for a cookie at the Emmy award winner's home.

On the Let’s Talk About That! podcast hosted by Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti, the Gilmore Girls actress opened up about the late actress, saying, "I know everybody loved her so much they signed petitions to get her to guest-host Saturday Night Live, but I didn't have such a great experience with her."

She referred to Betty as a "very passive-aggressive" woman, as she recalled an unpleasant incident that occurred while they were working on a game show pilot at her home in Los Angeles.

Sally shared that The Hot in Cleveland actress called her housekeeper to bring a plate of snacks for everyone as they gathered to discuss details about the game show.

"So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that if I were you, dear. You don't need a cookie.' Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room," she expressed disheartened.

The A Man on the Inside actress was left in an awkward situation, feeling uncomfortable and self-conscious after the interaction.