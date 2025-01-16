Diddy details inviting Prince Harry, William to parties in resurfaced clip

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City, since his arrest, once wanted to invite the royals to his infamous parties.

The 55-year-old rapper discussed his wish to invite Prince William and Harry to one of his ‘Freak Off’ parties, in an old interview which is now making rounds all over internet.

Diddy revealed his desire to invite them in The Graham Norton Show in 2011.

As per Access Hollywood, the disgraced music mogul detailed that the princes could not attend his parties as they were settling into their royal duties and adjusting into their adult roles and responsibilities.

However, the Bad Boy Records founder expressed his wish that Prince William and Prince Harry could have attended his parties a few years earlier.

The Last Night rapper told the host that the two royals could have attended his parties when they were younger and "getting into a lot of trouble themselves." He added, "So hey, I was like, why won’t you hang out with me?"

When the show’s host asked Diddy at the time if he would still like to invite them, he responded, “Trust me, they are off the list.”

Prince Harry and Prince William never attended any of the white parties that allegedly involved a lot of illegal activites.