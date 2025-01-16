Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ hits new global milestone

'Gladiator II' achieves big in it eighth week of theatre release

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has continued to attract massive audience nearly two months after its theatrical release.

In its eighth weekend of release, the epic movie has achieved a new global box office milestone by closing the gap between itself and critically acclaimed 2000 Gladiator.

The original Gladiator, released in 2000, concluded its run with around $460 million worldwide. In comparison, Gladiator II has hit $455 million globally.

Recently, the movie has also overtaken Beetlejuice Beetlejuice received $451 million and Venom: The Last Dance $475 million in global box office.

The movie, Gladiator II, received positive reviews in it’s opening week and received 71% approval according to Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to the first film's 80% score.

The original film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture alongside lead actor Russell Crowe earning the Best Actor honour.

However, he did not return for the sequel which was led by Paul Mescal who received mixed reviews from for his performance with the majority of praise going towards Denzel Washington.

The movie received nomination for 2025 Golden Globe awards for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Denzel Washington, yet the movie went home empty handed.